Day of the Dead celebration brings crowds out in big numbers in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Every year, families welcome back the souls of their deceased loved ones with food, drinks and beautiful displays in honor of Día De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
The tradition brought crowds out in big numbers in Beloit Sunday.
A Day of the Dead celebration was held at Brother Dutton School.
It included music, dancing performances, and a community altar for people to honor their loved ones.
Day of the Dead is a two-day holiday that is typically observed November 1st and 2nd. Despite its name, it is also about celebrating the miracle of life.
Day of the Dead originated in Mexico and today, it is celebrated all over the world.