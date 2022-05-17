DCHS Wildlife Center asking for help supporting animals impacted by avian influenza

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Humane Society's (DCHS) Wildlife Center is seeking the public's help raising funds to combat avian flu.
The Wildlife Center is currently caring for an orphaned duck and a fox kit that has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI). They're only two of hundreds of animals the center cares for each year.
DCHS is asking for help in raising $5,000 for HPAI tests, personal protective equipment, quarantine supplies and sanitation items.
The organization says the supplies will help them provide for animals who otherwise wouldn't get care, being the only bird rehabilitation center in the region and one of only a few options for wild mammals.
You can donate online at http://www.giveshelter.org/heal or by visiting their shelter on Voges Road to drop off a donation with "heal" in the subject line. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched by Werndli Charitable Trust until May 31.