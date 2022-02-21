DCI agent involved with Wilson incident killed suspect in 2002

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A State Justice Department agent who Dane County Sheriff's officials have identified as firing his gun during the Quadren Wilson shooting incident fatally shot a suspect in Milwaukee two decades ago.
Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agent Mark Wagner has been identified as one of two DCI agents to have opened fire during Wilson's Feb. 3 drug arrest and shooting in Madison, as more than twenty law enforcement officers deployed to capture Wilson during a traffic stop. Sheriff's officials say Wilson was unarmed. Family members say Wilson was shot five times in the back and provided 27 News with medical records on his injuries.
Court records show Wagner shot and killed suspect Edward Pundsack, 28, in Milwaukee Dec. 23, 2002, when Wagner was a sergeant with the Milwaukee Police Department.
During an inquest into the shooting, Wagner maintained Pundsack's reckless driving during an attempted get away left him with no choice but to resort to deadly force.
"The driver of the vehicle put the shifter down into reverse, the car accelerated back at a high rate of speed, it jolted," Wagner testified during the 2003 inquest. "I knew the only place it could have traveled was the area between the squad and the parked car where Officer Frank was," Wagner said. "I knew he was going to be killed. I fired four rounds at that time," Wagner testified.
"It disgusts me to know that all that it would take was for someone to jump out of the way for him to be alive," one of Pundsack's family members said following the shooting.
Pundsack's father, wife, and juvenile daughter filed a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee over his shooting death. Records show the lawsuit was dismissed by a federal court judge April 13, 2007, after city officials agreed to pay a $50,000 settlement.
Wilson's attorney, Steve Eisenberg says Wagner's history is concerning, even though his use of deadly force was deemed justified.
"I don't what happened twenty years ago happened today, things would be different because times were different twenty years ago," Eisenberg says.
Eisenberg says Wagner's past experience should have informed his approach to Wilson's arrest and led to more caution.
"Mr. Wagner knew what could happen when he approached a vehicle because he already killed somebody before and that is frightening," Eisenberg says.
27 News has been unable to reach Wagner to request his comment.
Sheriff's officials have only said Wagner and fellow DCI Agent Nathan Peskie fired their guns, but they've not commented on whether that gun fire wounded Wilson.
There were no available records as of Monday on the length of Wagner's tenure with the Milwaukee Police Department and the reason for his separation from the force, and the date of his hire with the state justice department. Wagner was a DCI agent last year when a non-profit group made him the beneficiary of the gift of a religious item to recognize his service in law enforcement.