DCI Agent not involved in past shooting

MADISON (WKOW) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice spokesperson Tuesday clarified an agent identified by the Dane County Sheriff's Office as firing his weapon during the shooting of a drug suspect earlier this month in Madison had no involvement in a 2002 officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee.
Sheriff's officials Friday identified Mark Wagner as one of two agents with the justice department's Division of Criminal Investigation who fired their guns during the shooting and arrest of Quadren Wilson in Madison on February 3. Officials offered no comment on whether the agents wounded Wilson. Medical records Wilson's attorney provided 27 News from that day show he had five gunshot wounds.
WKOW-TV incorrectly reported Monday Wagner was involved in a 2002 deadly, police shooting in Milwaukee. DOJ Spokesperson Gillian Drummond Tuesday said the Mark Wagner involved in the 2002 Milwaukee shooting was not the same Mark Wagner involved in the Wilson shooting.
WKOW-TV Reporter Tony Galli relied on independent sources close to the current investigation of Wilson's incident and other research to produce Monday's report, but our report was in error.
WKOW regrets the error.
Neither Drummond nor sheriff's officials have released any information on Wagner's tenure with the state justice department.
Justice officials say Wagner and the other agent are on administrative leave as the sheriff's office continues to investigate the February 3 incident.
