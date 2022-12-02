DCI finds no criminal wrongdoing in multi-county pursuit where suspect died

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) — Two district attorneys have decided not to pursue charges in an October incident where a Lafayette County Sheriff's Office deputy fired his weapon.

The incident in question was a multi-county pursuit on October 22 the Lafayette County and Green County District Attorney's Offices were investigating.

The deputy, which the DAs identify as Brandon Gudgeon, deployed a spike strip, and the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) reported the driver of the pursued vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy then discharged his firearm.

During a search for the suspect — identified as Samuel Santiago — the DCI reported a gunshot was heard and the suspect was found near State Highway 11. DCI later reported evidence supports the suspect's death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a joint press release, the two DA offices found Gudgeon fired his weapon three times. Two of those shots hit the front of the vehicle and one hit Santiago in the arm. The autopsy determined the wounds were superficial.

The joint press release also elaborates on the foot search for Santiago. According to the DAs, law enforcement officers were on the opposite end of a culvert when Santiago fired his weapon and he "immediately succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The DA's investigation determined all law enforcement officers, Gudgeon included, "acted in a manner consistent with the law and consistent with their training as law enforcement officers." They determined "no criminal wrongdoing" took place.