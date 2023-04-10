DCI identifies suspect in Barron Co. traffic stop where 2 officers were killed

VILLAGE OF CAMERON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire in an incident where two officers were killed Saturday in Barron County.

The agency reports the suspect was Glenn Douglas Perry, 50.

Gov. Tony Evers identified the officers killed as Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23.

DCI expands on the identification, reporting Breidenbach had been in law enforcement for the last five years. Scheel had been an officer for a year.

Breidenbach made a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Cameron. DCI now says the stop was based on "a warrant and to check the welfare of" Perry. During the stop, gunfire was exchanged, and both officers died on scene.

Perry was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

DCI is leading the investigation and will turn over its reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation is complete.

Breidenbach began her law enforcement career in Stoughton. Tonight, 27 News speaks with her former colleagues, and they reflect on the time they spent with her.