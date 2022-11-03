DCI: Suspect death was not caused by Lafayette County Sheriff's deputy discharging weapon

BROWNTOWN (WKOW) — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released an update in its ongoing investigation on an incident where a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy fired their weapon in October.

DCI confirmed a deputy did discharge their weapon after a pursuit on October 22 but said evidence supports the suspect's death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident happened during a multi-county vehicle pursuit. The pursuit began in Dubuque, Iowa and ended in Green County, Wisconsin, when the suspect's car crashed.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's deputy deployed a spike strip, and the DOJ reported the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged their firearm.

During the search for the suspect on foot, DCI reported a gunshot was heard, and the suspect was found near State Highway 11. Despite efforts from first responders, he died on scene.

The deputy is on administrative leave, per department policy. The investigation is ongoing.