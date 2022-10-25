DEA encourages Americans to 'celebrate life and live drug free' during Red Ribbon Week

(WKOW) -- The nation's largest drug prevention campaign began Sunday with the theme of "Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free."
The Red Ribbon Campaign is a United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) effort to unite communities across the country to prevent drug use and addiction.
The USDA states the campaign honors Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena who was murdered by drug traffickers in Mexico and is dedicated to fighting against drug crimes.
The campaign started small in Camarena's hometown of Calexico, California, and now it's spread nationwide, with the USDA stating that around 80 million people participated in the campaign last year.
You can attend a virtual National Red Ribbon Rally and learn more about how the DEA is raise awareness of and address the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills through Operation Prevention.
“October is an important month for the men and women of DEA as we visit communities and schools to encourage young people to live healthy, drug-free lifestyles in honor of fallen Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Education around the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills is more important than ever. I encourage everyone to join us in our celebration of Red Ribbon Week.”
You can learn more about the campaign online.