DEA officials warning parents of hidden meaning of emojis in messages

(ABC/WKOW) -- While emojis are popular among teens, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents that teens are using them as code to buy drugs from sellers online.
"So what you might see is an electrical plug followed by a school bus. What in the world would that be? That would be someone looking for a source for a Xanax pill," said Bill Bodner, DEA Special Agent.
Bodner says the trend became more prevalent during the pandemic when drug transactions shifted from bars and nightclubs to online.
"Our fear was especially to parents, parents might see a lot of these emojis and really think nothing of them. They look so innocent, and it could be something indicative of an attempt to buy drugs," said Bodner.
Bodner says his biggest concern is counterfeit pills, with the active ingredient in many of them being fentanyl.
"It's a drug that's 50 times more powerful than heroin... we're seeing it everywhere. We've made counterfeit pill seizures, fentanyl pill seizures in every state in the United States. It's impacting every community," said Bodner.
He stresses the importance of parents having conversations with their kids about the dangers of these pills.
"The dosing is very inconsistent, and it could just be one pill that causes an overdose death," said Bodner.
Parents who think their teen might be using drugs should look out for changes in behavior.
You can find helpful resources on the DEA website.