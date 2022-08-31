DEA warns of 'rainbow fentanyl' used to target young Americans

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — State and federal officials are warning the public of a dangerous opioid trend: rainbow fentanyl.
Rainbow fentanyl looks like brightly-colored candy, and it comes in two forms: pills and powder that resembles sidewalk chalk. However, they contain highly addictive and deadly fentanyl, with the powder being much more dangerous as it is often 100% pure.
Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials say rainbow fentanyl is a "deliberate effort" by drug cartels to create addiction in children and young adults.
The DEA says fentanyl is deadliest drug threat facing this country. According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
The DEA considers just two milligrams of fentanyl — which is equal to 10 to 15 grains of table salt — a lethal dose. Without testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is in a pill or powder.
"The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.
Additional resources are available on the DEA's Fentanyl Awareness page.
If you encounter fentanyl in any form, do not handle it and call 911 immediately.