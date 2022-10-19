Deadline to register to vote online and by mail in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wednesday is the deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Wisconsin.
According to My Vote Wisconsin, Oct. 19 is the last day you can send in your voter registration form by mail, along with proof of residence. It must be postmarked to your municipal clerk, and you can find that information here.
If you're looking to register online, you must be able to match your name, date of birth, Wisconsin Driver License or State ID number, and address with the Wisconsin DMV.
Wisconsin voters can still register to vote in-person at your polling place on Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Make sure you're staying up-to-date on the election deadlines by heading over to the myvote.wi.gov website.