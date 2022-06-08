Deadly crashes rising in Wisconsin, WisDOT urges public to drive safely

MADISON (WKOW) — Deadly crashes are up in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
So far in 2022, WisDOT reports 209 people have been killed in crashes across the state, which is 16 more deaths than this time in 2021. Most of the deaths were the driver.
Not wearing a seatbelt contributes to the number of deaths and injuries, according to WisDOT. In the last two years, drivers and passengers in Wisconsin are buckling up less, the number dropping from 90% to 88% according to a survey.
And it's just not in Wisconsin. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports crash deaths rose by 10.5% in 2021, the largest annual increase in nearly 50 years of the agency collecting fatal crash data.
WisDOT has several campaigns to enforce safe driving — Click It or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and their new Buckle Up Phone Down — and Wisconsin State Patrol has aerial enforcement patrols to help stop speeding and reckless drivers. However, WisDOT urges everyone across the state to commit to driving safely during the 100 deadliest days — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
“Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. Sadly, many of the tragedies that result from dangerous driving are 100% preventable,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We need everyone to do their part to keep our roads safe. Drive sober. Buckle up, phone down. Every trip, every time.”