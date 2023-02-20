Deadly shooting investigation underway in Beloit neighborhood

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit police officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting investigation Monday.
Dispatchers said two people were shot on Porter Avenue Monday morning. A 27 News crew on scene observed police investigating inside a home on the 1300-block of Porter Avenue, between Yates Avenue and Hull Avenue.
In a press release, police confirmed a woman who was shot died on scene from her injury. Police are "actively investigating the homicide."
Police say there is no risk to the community.
This is a developing story.