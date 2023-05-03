Deadly shooting on Milwaukee highway investigated as possible road rage

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one man dead.
It happened along State Highway 145 on the northwest side of town.
Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office say someone in one car shot a man in a van.
A nurse who was walking by tried to keep the victim alive with CPR.
She talked with our Milwaukee affiliate.
"As I get closer, I seen him slumped over. She's like, 'He's been shot', so I immediately performed CPR."
The nurse was devastated she couldn't do more.
"It's awful, and I'm sorry I wasn't successful. I tried. I tried my best. I didn't leave him," she said.
Investigators say they're still looking into the motive and the circumstances behind the shooting.