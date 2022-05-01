Dear Diary brunch empowers young black women

MADISON (WKOW) -- An area mentoring program with a mission to empower Black girls held a free brunch for hundreds of young women Sunday.
The event, which was hosted by "Dear Diary," focused on increasing girls' confidence and honing in on their identity through music, self care and gifts.
Actress from the hit TV show "Bel Air," Coco Jones, also made an appearance at the event.
Kalyanna Williams, founder and CEO of Dear Diary, said its all about providing a space for Black girls to celebrate who they are.
"I think that so often, we are so used to black girls being resilient and we are so used to them being able to endure any and everything and so we don't have spaces where they are just able to come and be," Williams said. "This is a place for them to come and be their authentic selves."
Dear Diary was founded back in 2019. Since then, it has reached hundreds of girls in Madison and Sun Prairie.
Williams said they hope to reach more in the future.