Debate heats up over use of leaded aviation fuel at Middleton airport

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton town chairperson is continuing her push for the ban of all leaded aviation fuel near the Middleton airport, alleging that lead levels in the area could be dangerous. Members of the flight community, however, say the claims are exaggerated.
Over the past few months, Middleton town chair Cynthia Richson has been saying the use of leaded aviation fuel at Middleton's Morey Field is dangerous, depositing high amounts of fuel into the nearby environment.
"There is no safe level of lead exposure," Richson said. "It's very harmful, especially for children."
In her continuing fight to ban the use of leaded aviation fuel, Richson and the Middleton town board voted last week to issue a letter to the City of Middleton's Common Council, which regulates the airport, making new demands.
The demands spelled out by Richson include a request to ban the use of leaded fuel at the airport, as well as a ban on all fly-in events. She and the town board are also going to be putting up lead warning signs in the town's park, which is adjacent to the airport.
Richson also commissioned a study by the environmental consulting firm Trinity Consultants last month that showed lead pollution in Dane County was concentrated around the Middleton and Dane County Regional Airports. She's using the study as evidence of the danger to the community.
"The pilots and the city [keep] saying, 'oh, there's really, this lead thing is not a problem. It's so trivial,'" Richson said. "And the truth is, it's not trivial. It is a problem."
However, pilots like Matt and Jade Hofeldt of Capital Flight say while they do use leaded fuel, the lead levels in the air are extremely low and Richson is exaggerating. They say a total ban on leaded fuel would essentially shut down the airport, as almost all planes that fly there use leaded fuel.
"It would essentially shutter the airport," Matt said. "Not having fuel means not being able to operate the airplanes."
The Hofeldts also argue that Richson's proposed ban on fly-in events would hinder charitable efforts, as Capital Flight hosts three large fundraisers every year that raise tens of thousands of dollars for veterans and charitable organizations.
"I don't think there's one operator here operating currently on 100, low lead that wouldn't use unleaded fuel if their aircraft could burn that," Hofeldt said. "But it's completely unavailable [now]. There are unleaded options that are currently approved, and will hopefully be available really within the next couple of years."
In response to Richson's claims, Middleton City Administrator Bryan Gadow agreed, and said the city was striving for other options.
"City officials take the transition to unleaded aviation fuel seriously," Gadow said in an email. "The City of Middleton is working diligently to determine how to receive distribution of GL100UL unleaded fuel at the airport as soon as it is commercially available."
Another point of concern for the Hofeldt's is Richson's study done by Trinity Consultants which showed lead levels concentrated in the area. The study, as mentioned, did find lead in the air, but was well below the EPA's National Ambient Air Quality Standard of 0.15 µg/m3.
Richson acknowledged the fact, but said science and government policy don't always agree.
"The national ambient air quality standards that the EPA has established are grossly out of date," Richson said. "The science and the medicine is irrefutable."
Meanwhile, Matt and Jade Hofeldt continue their work as usual, but say if the ban is approved, it could spell disaster for their flight business.
"How many [planes] burn unleaded jet fuel here? Maybe three or four?" Hofeldt said. "So you'd essentially render the community helpless."