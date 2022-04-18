Debate over body cameras continues ahead of Common Council vote

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council will vote on whether or not to implement a body camera pilot program.
The program would equip officers in the North District with 48 body cameras for one year.
In an era when police are heavily scrutinized, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes believes that the body camera pilot program could be helpful.
"I think that every officer who's in uniform, who's interacting with our public should have some record of how that interaction went," Barnes said. "If we are to have a critical incident, we want to be able to show our community exactly what happened."
Barnes also noted that recording policing is not new to the Madison Police Department because officers already have dash cams and their SWAT team already uses body cameras.
"It's a normal piece of equipment that I think officers go out with every single day," Barnes said. "In this country 80 to 85% of police departments our size already have body worn cameras."
Not everyone is on board with the pilot program though.
Dr. Gregory Gelembiuk, a former member of the Public Safety Review Committee, used to be an advocate for body cameras, but now he is speaking out against them. Ahead of Tuesday's vote, he wrote a letter to the alders asking them not to vote in favor of the resolution.
He said his stance on body cameras changed as he did more research and came to believe that the body cameras are used for surveillance and prosecution of civilians, rather than police accountability.
"Body worn cameras increased the rate at which prosecutors charge for offenses, and particularly for low level offenses. So, this contributes to over criminalization, and particularly, that's a problem in marginalized communities," Gelembiuk said.
Gelembiuk also believes that body cameras can show a distorted police perspective.
"They can point the cameras, you know, where they want something to be seen," Gelembiuk said.
Finaly, Gelembiuk said the purchase and implementation of body cameras is expensive.
"When police adopt body worn cameras, they have to now engage in a whole series of additional functions," Gelembiuk said. "They have to upload the video, they have to tag the video, annotate the video, they have to point out where things should be redacted."
Barnes acknowledged that not everyone is on board, but believes the information the pilot program could deliver would help them make a final decision on full implementation.
"We can take our time if we move to full implementation, but if we don't, at least we'll know. We'll have the study," Barnes said.