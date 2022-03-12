 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DECA students host Family Day of Fun at Sun Prairie High School

  • Updated
Family Day of Fun

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- DECA students at Sun Prairie High School brought their annual Family Day of Fun to life Saturday.

The goal of the day was to get cooped-up kids out of the house in cold winter months to try new activities.

"We try to provide families with a great space to come out, let the kids run around, play the different games, do the different crafts and activities and have a good time," David Rippl, DECA Advisor for Sun Prairie High School said.

This year, Rippl said DECA students--a group of students interested in business, entrepreneurship and marketing--came up with over 20 games and crafts.

"We have a live action Mario Kart that our students made, we have the bounce houses, we have a live action Fruit Ninja game in one of the classrooms, we have a live action Hungry, Hungry Hippos," Rippl said.

Dozens of families participated in the event.

"The kids are happy, the kids are having fun," Rippl said. "We've had a number of families come up to us and thank us for putting this on."

This was the 8th year the Sun Prairie High School put the event on.

Tags

Recommended for you