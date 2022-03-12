DECA students host Family Day of Fun at Sun Prairie High School

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- DECA students at Sun Prairie High School brought their annual Family Day of Fun to life Saturday.
The goal of the day was to get cooped-up kids out of the house in cold winter months to try new activities.
"We try to provide families with a great space to come out, let the kids run around, play the different games, do the different crafts and activities and have a good time," David Rippl, DECA Advisor for Sun Prairie High School said.
This year, Rippl said DECA students--a group of students interested in business, entrepreneurship and marketing--came up with over 20 games and crafts.
"We have a live action Mario Kart that our students made, we have the bounce houses, we have a live action Fruit Ninja game in one of the classrooms, we have a live action Hungry, Hungry Hippos," Rippl said.
Dozens of families participated in the event.
"The kids are happy, the kids are having fun," Rippl said. "We've had a number of families come up to us and thank us for putting this on."
This was the 8th year the Sun Prairie High School put the event on.