December Discover Wisconsin episodes highlight holiday travel

(WKOW) -- While there are many reasons to travel for the holidays, the majority of people travel to see their loved ones.
AnaElise Beckman, Discover Wisconsin Producer, shared that 53% of people plan to travel within their state or province, and 32% of people are planning a trip to a snowy destination.
Beckman says 91% of winter travelers say the rise of travel costs has impacted their upcoming winter and/or holiday travel plans.
"So staying local is a great way to save up some extra cash for all that holiday spending," said Beckman.
Beckman highlighted the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County, St. Germain, and Land O' Lakes as areas that are great to travel with the family for the holidays.
There are a series of upcoming Discover Wisconsin episodes focused on holiday travel destinations including:
- Lake Geneva Winter -- airing December 3 & 4
- Janesville -- airing December 10 & 11
- Motorized Sports -- airing December 17 & 18
- Wisconsin Bourbon Trail -- airing December 24 & 25
- Verona -- airing December 31 & January 1