Deep freeze keeps roads slippery after Tuesday's mix

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions stay cold today ahead of snow developing before the end of the workweek.
Temperatures will only get to the upper teens with wind chills in the low teens under partly sunny skies today. Lesser traveled routes are still slick this morning as the icy mix has settled in due to our Arctic air.
Clouds increase through tomorrow with light snow developing in the afternoon and evening. Snow will bit heavier at night before exiting around daybreak Friday with 2-4" of powder expected.
Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 20s with temps jumping to the mid 30s for the weekend with mainly dry conditions.