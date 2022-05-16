Deer District shootings lead to call for more police

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- Milwaukee's police union is calling for more officers after the mayhem following the Bucks game Friday night.
Twenty-one people were shot in three shootings near the Deer District after Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics series at Fiserv Forum.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video, talking to victims and trying to find the motive behind the shootings.
Police arrested 10 people. But the police union said those officers were outnumbered.
"You can say maybe more officers won't help, but you guys gotta remember the manpower and resources that take to investigate something like that," said Milwaukee Police Association Vice-President Alex Ayala.
"We are 50 detectives short. We are 400 officers short. 12 forensic investigators short."
Milwaukee's assistant police chief said they did call in extra help from other agencies, like the police departments at UW-Milwaukee and Marquette.