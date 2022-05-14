Deer District watch party for Game 7 canceled

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Fans will not be able to pack in the plaza outside Fiserv Forum Sunday for Game 7 of the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
The Deer District website's listing for Sunday's watch party said the event was canceled as of Saturday afternoon. The Bucks confirmed the decision to cancel the watch party in a statement.
"While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza," the team said in a statement. "Security, health and welfare are always our top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe."
The change follows a violent Friday night in downtown Milwaukee. Police said multiple shootings left 21 people injured. The shootings took place a short distance from the Deer District.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Saturday the city was issuing a curfew for those younger than 21. The curfew takes effect at 11:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday night.