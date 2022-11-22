Deer license sales are down, harvest is up in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reporting a drop in license sales this gun deer season, along with an uptick in deer harvested.

Through opening weekend of the gun deer season, deer license sales were down 2% from a year ago. As of midnight Sunday, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses was at 779,123.

The number of deer harvested this opening weekend was up 15% from 2021. In total, 102,347 deer were registered statewide during opening weekend. That included 55,503 bucks, which is a 14% increase over 2021. The buck totals are 2% above the five-year average.

The DNR also reported six firearm-involved incidents during opening weekend. One of those incidents involved a death in Green Lake County. Over the past 10 years, Wisconsin has averaged approximately six hunting incidents during the gun deer hunt.

The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27. Statewide muzzleloader season runs Nov. 28 - Dec. 7. The statewide antlerless-only four-day season is from Dec. 8-11.