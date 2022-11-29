Deer license sales down, harvest up this year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The gun deer season came to a close this past weekend. The preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources indicate deer license sales were slightly down this year, but deer harvest totals made a sizable jump.

As of Sunday night, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses were at 795,072. That is a decrease of 1.6% from the same time last year.

The total number of deer registered during gun season was 203,295. That number includes 98,397 antlered deer. The total firearm deer harvest is up 14.4%. The antlered harvest is up 14.7% from the same time a year ago.

The DNR also reported eight firearm-related injuries and one fatality this gun deer season.

The DNR reports that over the last 10 gun deer seasons there has been an average of 6.4 firearm-related injuries and zero fatalities in six of those 10 seasons.