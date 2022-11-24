Deer processing ramps up as gun deer season winds down, experts recommend sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- There are only a few days left of gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, and as it winds down, the deer processing season ramps up.
The Swiss Family Smokehouse in Evansville has been processing all types of meat -- like beef, pork and venison -- for more than 100 years.
Jesse Milbrandt is the co-owner of the smokehouse. He said it's just the start of the season, which will run into the end of December and into January.
"A typical number for carcass is around 700 or 800 carcasses. We'll get another 300 or 400 people that just bring in trim meat," Milbrandt said. "The main thing right now is obviously venison through the hunting season. So, a lot of people will bring in their deer and we'll process it from there."
He said processing the meat means skinning, cutting, wrapping and freezing the meat then returning it to the customer. It's something he said he has been doing since he was 14-years old.
While hunters drop their deer meat off, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it is a good idea to sample it for Chronic Wasting Disease, also known as CWD.
Jasmine Batten is the Wildlife Health Section Supervisor for the DNR. She said the disease is nothing new to the state of Wisconsin, and that they have been testing and monitoring it since it was first discovered in deer in 2002.
"The vast majority of our positives come from the southern part of the state where the disease was been known to be the longest." Batten said.
Right now, she said they are at around 7,000 samples so far, with 400 positive CWD cases.
Batten said there is no requirement to test for the disease, but said it is a public health recommendation.
There is a CWD sample site outside of Swiss Family Smokehouse. Milbrandt said all you need to do is fill out your personal information, place the head inside and the DNR will take it in for testing.
For a full list of CWD sampling sites or more information on the disease, visit the DNR's website here.