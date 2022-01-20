Defense rests without calling any witnesses in Chandler Halderson murder trial

MADISON (WKOW) — The prosecution and defense have both rested their cases in the Chandler Halderson murder trial.
Halderson is on trial for the deaths of both his parents, after he initially reported them missing in July.
Halderson's defense team rested its case immediately after the prosecution did, without presenting any witnesses.
The prosecution claims Halderson killed and dismembered his parents after they discovered a “web of lies” about his life. Those alleged lies include where he was employed, where he was going to school, plans to move to Florida and the severity of a head injury sustained in June.
Bart's remains were located on a property in rural Cottage Grove often referred to as “the farm” throughout the trial. Krista’s remains were located on DNR property in Roxbury. Prosecutors believe some of the couple's remains were burned in the fireplace at their home.
Over the course of eight days of testimony the prosecution called more than 60 witnesses. Prior to trial, prosecuting attorneys claimed there could be 100 witnesses or more. Those who took the stand ranged from law enforcement officials involved in the case, Chandler’s former girlfriend and her family members, people who were friends or worked with Bart and Krista, Bart's brother, Chandler's brother, neighbors and experts from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
Witness testimony was supplemented with a substantial amount of evidence: photographic, video and physical evidence included.
The defense argues that Halderson did not kill his parents. During opening statements, Assistant State Public Defender Catherine Dorl said she may concede Halderson committed some crimes, but not homicide. Throughout the prosecution's case, Dorl and co-counsel Christina Vega used cross examination sparingly. When they did ask witnesses questions, they were attempts to poke holes of reasonable doubt into the prosecution's case.
Both the prosecution and defense will give closing arguments Thursday.