DeForest doggie daycare hosts a prom for canine guests

DEFOREST (WKOW) — This prom is for the dogs, literally! A DeForest dog daycare decided that furry guests should be able to share in the fun of prom season.
Green Acres Pet Resort hosts their Dog Daycare Prom every year. This time around the theme was Alice in Wonderland.
Each dog got dressed up and had their portrait taken. Plus, there were fun activities for the pets and even an afterparty for the pet-parents.
Green Acres Pet Resort hosts the event because dogs are naturally social and energetic creatures, so it's great for them to be able to run around and play with their friends.
The event has an added benefit of allowing the dogs who stay at the daycare to try new things and get more comfortable in the daycare setting.