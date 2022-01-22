DeForest man Trevor Klock to be honored at today's Packer game by Operation Fan Mail

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trevor Klock of DeForest is Operation Fan Mail's honoree for today's Packer game!
Operation Fan Mail is a program by the Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packer home game.
As part of Operation Fan Mail, Klock and his family will receive four tickets to the game and $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card courtesy of WPS Health Solutions. They'll also be recognized on the video boards during pregame activities.
Originally from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Klock served in the Army Reserve from 2004-2007, was active-duty Army from 2007-2010, and has served in the Army National Guard since 2014.
After completing his Army service in 2010 -- where he was an infantryman at Fort Hood Hood, Texas, then deployed to Afghanistan as a scout sniper team leader -- Klock realized that he missed the military and joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard, moving his family to Alabama to attend flight school. They returned to Wisconsin in 2017, and Klock now pilots a Black Hawk helicopter in an aviation unit based in Madison.
Anyone can submit a 500-word essay to Operation Fan Mail on why a particular family -- one that has a member who is a veteran or serving on active duty -- should be honored that year. Since the program began, 147 individuals, families, or groups have been recognized.
If you'd like to nominate someone, you can send your essay to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online at operationfanmail.com.