DeForest pastoral associate formally charged with child sexual assault

DEFOREST (WKOW) — A pastoral associate from a DeForest Catholic church was formally charged with child sexual assault.

Online court records show Rajnal Rehmat is facing two charges:

Child enticement - sexual contact

Sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children

Rehmat was a pastoral associate at St. Olaf Catholic Church and goes by "Brother Reggie."

At his initial appearance Monday, a court official set Rehmat's bond at $5,000. His defense team asked for a signature bond.

If he were to post bond, he cannot have contact with any minor unless supervised and will have to surrender his passport.

A criminal complaint stated the charges are the result of a relationship he built with a 17-year-old female parishioner.

The 17-year-old told police the relationship between her and Rehmat was "innocent" but eventually something changed.

The victim said the change started with sexual stories or questions but progressed into inappropriate physical contact. The complaint stated the pair met alone at least four times— and inappropriate sexual acts took place during each occasion.

The complaint stated inappropriate behavior also occurred in the digital space, over video calls through WhatsApp.

The 17-year-old reported Rehmat knew she was a minor and had a "countdown" to her 18th birthday.

The complaint stated information about these incidents came forward when an anonymous tip came into Child Protective Services in Dane County.