UPDATE: DeForest man charged in kidnapping attempt

UPDATE (WKOW) — An 18-year-old has now been formally charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking.
Gabriel Savage was first taken into custody on March 20, but was formally charged on April 8.
A criminal complaint states Savage was located outside of the victim's home around 10 p.m. March 20 after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle.
In his car, police located an AR style semi-automatic rifle along with several loaded magazines. When frisked, police found six additional magazines in his pants pockets along with two pairs of hand cuffs.
Police contacted Savage’s mom, who told them he was not supposed to be driving as he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. She also informed authorities her son had “multiple diagnosed mental health conditions.”
Dane County Crisis also contacted authorities while they were on scene to inform them that Savage was evaluated in 2018 after making statements “about committing a mass school shooting.”
The criminal complaint states “crisis advised Savage has a detailed history of wanting to access a firearm to compete [sic] a school shooting and idolizing mass violence.” His psychiatrist in 2018 called him a “ticking time bomb.”
Initially, Savage was taken into custody on OWI while authorities continued to investigate the incident.
On March 25, Savage’s parents contacted DeForest Police about items they located in the car he was driving on the night of his arrest. On their own, Savage’s parents searched the car, locating a knife, two additional pairs of handcuffs and a notebook that “contained alarming writings.” They also searched his apartment, finding knives and “a lot more ammunition.”
The notebook describes how to operate a rifle, the victim’s information and descriptions of misusing medications.
Later, a March 31 search warrant of Savage’s apartment located post-it notes and a letter that contained more disturbing descriptions.
On April 1, authorities made contact with the victim, who stated she knew Savage because they went to the same school. But, she maintained she “really had no interactions with him” and was unsure how he knew where she lived. She was home on March 20 and expressed concern for the safety of herself and her family.
Savage appears in court next on April 19.
DEFOREST (WKOW) — A DeForest man is in jail after police say he tried to kidnap a woman.
Gabriel Savage appeared in court for a bond hearing Thursday where a court commissioner set his bail at $10,000 cash. A criminal complaint has not yet been filed, but according to jail records Savage faces pending charges of attempted kidnapping and stalking.
The Assistant District Attorney said during the hearing Thursday Savage was found parked outside the victim's residence with an AR-15 and a large amount of ammunition. Police also reportedly located disturbing writings.
DeForest Police are holding a press conference at 1:15 p.m. to provide the community with information on the investigation and arrest of Savage.
