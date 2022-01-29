DeForest Police find finding missing man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- DeForest Police said they found Michael Omara safe on Sunday, shortly before 9:20 p.m.
DEFOREST (WKOW) -- DeForest Police are asking the public to help them find a missing man.
The department said 33-year-old Michael Omara of DeForest last contacted his friends on Wednesday afternoon.
Omara is 6 feet fall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Omara's whereabouts is asked to call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756 or the Dane County Communication Center at 608–255–2345.
Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the DeForest Police Department Crime Stoppers Tip line at 608-846-6771.