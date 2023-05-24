DeForest police launch summer safety initiative to curb 'alarming' driving trends

DEFOREST (WKOW) — The DeForest Police Department is starting an initiative to curb dangerous driving after seeing "alarming" trends in a recent data review.
Chief James Olson said Operation Safe Summer is an effort to "proactively address" impaired driving and similar issues.
According to data provided by the DeForest Police Department, the number of OWI arrests in 2023 so far is outpacing the total number of OWI arrests in 2022. At the end of 2022, DeForest police arrested 56 impaired drivers; as of May 23, 2023, DeForest police arrested 54.
Olson said officers will also be monitoring "risky driving," which includes speeding, failing to stop at stop signs, not yielding to pedestrians and other behaviors that endanger people on or near roads.
Olson said with school getting out for the summer and Memorial Day weekend coming up, he wants to ensure everyone can be on or near a roadway safely.
“Traffic safety is more than just cars on the roads. Motorcycles, bicyclists, pedestrians, and trucks need to share these spaces and operate courteously to positively impact overall safety,” Olson said.
Wisconsin State Patrol will assist DeForest police during the increase in patrols for this initiative.