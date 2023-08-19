 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

DeForest police searching for suspect in vehicle chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Dustin M. Rompre

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The DeForest Police Department reported that Rompre has been located and is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

 DEFOREST, Wis. (WKOW) -- The DeForest Police Department is searching for a suspect who evaded officers in a slow speed chase after failing to yield to emergency lights. 

A press release from the Police Department said officers attempted to pull over driver Dustin M. Rompre in the area of Windsor Road and Pederson Crossing Boulevard. 

Rompre made "aggressive maneuvers in an obvious attempt to elude officers," according to the press release. 

The chase was stopped and officers later found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in the City of Sun Prairie. 

There were no injuries or crashes as a result of this incident. 

DeForest Police are now searching for Rompre who has warrant for his arrest. 

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rompre is being asked to contact their local law enforcement. 

