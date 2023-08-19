DeForest police searching for suspect in vehicle chase

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The DeForest Police Department reported that Rompre has been located and is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
DEFOREST, Wis. (WKOW) -- The DeForest Police Department is searching for a suspect who evaded officers in a slow speed chase after failing to yield to emergency lights.
A press release from the Police Department said officers attempted to pull over driver Dustin M. Rompre in the area of Windsor Road and Pederson Crossing Boulevard.
Rompre made "aggressive maneuvers in an obvious attempt to elude officers," according to the press release.
The chase was stopped and officers later found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in the City of Sun Prairie.
There were no injuries or crashes as a result of this incident.
DeForest Police are now searching for Rompre who has warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rompre is being asked to contact their local law enforcement.