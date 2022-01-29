 Skip to main content
DeForest Police seek public's help finding missing man

  • Updated
Missing DeForest man

Courtesy: DeForest Police Department

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- DeForest Police are asking the public to help them find a missing man.

The department said 33-year-old Michael Omara of DeForest last contacted his friends on Wednesday afternoon.

Omara is 6 feet fall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Omara's whereabouts is asked to call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756 or the Dane County Communication Center at 608–255–2345.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the DeForest Police Department Crime Stoppers Tip line at 608-846-6771.