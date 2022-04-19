DeForest teen bound to trial in kidnapping plot

DEFOREST (WKOW) — A DeForest teen will go to trial on allegations he attempted to kidnap a girl in March.
Gabriel Savage, 18, was charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking on April 8. According to the DeForest Police Department, a citizen's report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road is what led to Savage's arrest.
A criminal complaint states officers discovered Savage near the home of his intended target — a former classmate — with an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and handcuffs. During the investigation, authorities obtained a notebook, Post-it notes and letters that detailed his plans.
On Tuesday, Savage appeared in Dane County Circuit Court for his preliminary hearing, which was waived. Online court records confirm he is bound over to trial, but a future court date has not yet been set.