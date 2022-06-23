DeForest teen charged in kidnapping plot to face new charges

MADISON (WKOW) — A DeForest teenager accused of attempting to kidnap a girl in March is facing new charges.
Dane County jail records show Gabriel Savage, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the DeForest Police Department.
Savage was charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking in April after he was discovered outside the home of a girl he intended to kidnap. Online court records show Savage was released on bond on June 17.
In a press release, DeForest Police Chief James Olson said while Savage was out on bond "investigators were made aware of new information regarding the original investigation." That evidence reportedly supports "additional charging considerations."
Olson said Savage is facing four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child with the threat of force and attempted first-degree sexual assault with the threat of force.
An official with the Dane County District Attorney's Office confirmed Savage is facing new charges, but could not reveal more until they receive a referral and supporting reports.
Olson reaffirmed the community is not in any danger while this investigation continues.