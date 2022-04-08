DeForest teen charged in kidnapping plot

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - A DeForest teenager was charged Friday in a kidnapping plot after being arrested with an AR-15-style rifle, ammunition and handcuffs.
Gabriel Savage, 19, appeared from the Dane County Jail for a court hearing on felony charges of attempted kidnap and stalking.
A criminal complaint said DeForest Police officers discovered Savage near the home of his intended target -- a former classmate -- with the gun and other items after someone spotted him parked the wrong way in a darkened car.
A criminal complaint said DeForest Police officers discovered Savage near the home of his intended target -- a former classmate -- with the gun and other items after someone spotted him parked the wrong way in a darkened car.
"In this case, a citizen saw something they thought was suspicious and reached out to our department because they put their trust in us," DeForest Police Chief James Olson said during a Friday news conference.
"In law enforcement, it is often said that success is measured by what doesn't happen," Olson said. "In the case we are here to discuss, that is absolutely true."
Court records show Savage's parents told authorities Savage was dealing with mental health conditions.
Records also say police officers carried out search warrants and discovered notes on the kidnap plan written by Savage. Authorities said Savage planned to crush narcotic pills and put the substance in soda to give to his target.
"In law enforcement, it is often said that success is measured by what doesn't happen," Olson said. "In the case we are here to discuss, that is absolutely true."
Court records show Savage's parents told authorities Savage was dealing with mental health conditions.
Records also say police officers carried out search warrants and discovered notes on the kidnap plan written by Savage. Authorities said Savage planned to crush narcotic pills and put the substance in soda to give to his target.
"If she starts freaking out and thinks you drugged her, hold her at gun point," investigators said Savage's notes included.
"It definitely caused us a high level of concern," Olson said.
The complaint states mental health crisis workers worked through Dane County's emergency dispatch to notify DeForest Police personnel after their response to Savage's car of of a previous incident involving the teen.
"It definitely caused us a high level of concern," Olson said.
The complaint states mental health crisis workers worked through Dane County's emergency dispatch to notify DeForest Police personnel after their response to Savage's car of of a previous incident involving the teen.
"Crisis advised in 2018 Savage was evaluated ... after making statements about committing a mass school shooting," the complaint states. "Officer Deppe was informed Savage made a comment online about how he was going to buy a gun and shoot up the school." The complaint states Savage minimized his actions.
"Crisis advised Savage has a detailed history of wanting to access a firearm to compete a school shooting and idolizing mass violence. Officer Deppe was informed by Crisis that Savage was referred to by his psychiatrist in 2018 'as a ticking time-bomb,'" court records state.
Savage's attorney argued the teenager has no criminal history and should be allowed to be free on a signature bond with bail conditions to monitor him.
"I would be very cautious in this situation," Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said, noting the nature of the charges and school shooting post.
"I would be very cautious in this situation," Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said, noting the nature of the charges and school shooting post.
The court commissioner lowered the $15,000 bail assigned to Savage after his arrest to $10,000.
Court records also say Savage has been prescribed narcotic drugs and was accused of operating while impaired on the night of his arrest.
Court records also say Savage has been prescribed narcotic drugs and was accused of operating while impaired on the night of his arrest.
Records state Savage's parents brought his writings about a school shooting plan to a psychiatrist. They included no information as to what school was targeted or whether medical professionals contacted any school.
Authorities said Savage's writings indicate that his kidnapping target may have contributed to bullying or disparaging him in the past.