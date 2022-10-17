DeForest teen charged with railroad tampering

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) - A DeForest teenager remains jailed after being charged with trying to tamper with the brakes of a freight train in Rock County, as he stowed away on the top of one of the train's rail cars.
Kyle Gjerseth, 19, is charged with felony criminal damage to a railroad.
A criminal complaint states law enforcement received a report of someone on top of a car of a Wisconsin and Southern Railroad Oct. 6 as it approached a switching station in Milton. Rock County Sheriff's Sgt. Josh Lund says the train was pulling sixty freight cars with nitrogen and other materials inside the cars and Gjerseth was on top of the train's last rail cars.
Lund says it's difficult to confirm Gjerseth secured himself safely on top of the train.
"I don't know that secure is the right word," Lund says. "I would say it's probably like watching the movies, showing these guys on the top of the cars. I can't imagine that was a very comfortable ride for him."
Lund says the teenager was climbing down from the train's top during stops and manipulating a lever between stops to reduce air pressure to the brakes. Authorities say a sudden drop in air pressure was noticed by crew members in Eagle and then again in Milton on the train's scheduled ride from Horicon to Chicago.
"He was pulling on that lever, which was tampering with the brake system," Lund says.
The complaint states railroad personnel said tampering with the air brakes raised the prospect of the train not only safely failing to stop, but also derailing.
Lund said railroad personnel and law enforcement officers in Milton ordered Gjerseth to come down from the top of the train and he complied. Lund says Gjerseth provided no information on his motive or his actions.
Two weeks before the Rock County train incident, court records show Gjerseth was cited for trespassing on a Canadian Pacific Railroad train in Milwaukee County. Canadian Pacific Spokesperson Andy Cummings provided no additional information on Gjerseth's intrusion when contacted by 27 News.
Gjerseth is scheduled to appear in Rock County Court Wednesday.