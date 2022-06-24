DeForest teen given $100,000 bond on new charges in kidnapping plot

MADISON (WKOW) — A DeForest teen appeared in court Friday on new charges to an attempted kidnapping plot.
Gabriel Savage was given $100,000 bond during his initial appearance Friday.
He is now formally charged with four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child with the threat of force and attempted first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon.
Savage, in April, was charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking.
DeForest Police Chief James Olson said Thursday the new charges are the result of "new information" within the original investigation into Savage.
According to a criminal complaint, the new charges come after the victim’s family member alerted police to Savage’s family finding another notebook.
DeForest Police Department Detective Benjamin Larson reviewed the notebook, which was discovered under the driver’s seat of of the car Savage was driving. Larson found over 100 sheets of the composition notebook had writing on them. It served like a daily journal, but also “appears to be a manifesto” for Savage.
Near the end of the “manifesto” Savage describes his intention to kill the victim, her family, sexually assault the victim and her sister, then kill himself.
He will have a preliminary hearing in July.