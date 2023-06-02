 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DeForest to unveil dragon statues around town

  • Updated
  • 0
DeForest Dragon Statue

The fiberglass dragons will be on display until September.

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The village of DeForest is ready to unveil the finished product of the Public Art Campaign for 2023: dragons.

The 11 fiberglass dragon statues were all painted by local artists and will be shown off around town.

"This is just a way to get the community involved and engaged and celebrate our local talents that we have right here in DeForest and some of the surrounding communities," says Stacey Harmon from the Village of DeForest.

The dragons will be officially unveiled on Saturday morning during the 19th Annual Dragon Art Fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DeForest's Fireman's Park. The dragons will be on display around town through September.

You find a map to the dragons and learn more information about the artists online.

Tags

Recommended for you