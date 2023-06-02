DeForest to unveil dragon statues around town

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The village of DeForest is ready to unveil the finished product of the Public Art Campaign for 2023: dragons.
The 11 fiberglass dragon statues were all painted by local artists and will be shown off around town.
"This is just a way to get the community involved and engaged and celebrate our local talents that we have right here in DeForest and some of the surrounding communities," says Stacey Harmon from the Village of DeForest.
The dragons will be officially unveiled on Saturday morning during the 19th Annual Dragon Art Fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DeForest's Fireman's Park. The dragons will be on display around town through September.
You find a map to the dragons and learn more information about the artists online.