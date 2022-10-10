DeForest using dragons to launch Public Art Campaign

DEFOREST (WKOW) — The village of DeForest is hoping some dragons can spark interest in a Public Art Campaign for 2023.
The village has asked local artists to paint 11 five-foot tall fiberglass dragon statues. DeForest has long honored its Norwegian heritage with dragons being a recurring theme around town.
The dragons will be unveiled June 3, 2023, at the Dragon Art Fair. They will then be on display in the community through September before going up for auction in October. Money raised from the auction will be used for future Public Art Campaigns.
The village is still looking for businesses that may be interested in hosting or sponsoring one of the dragon statues. Anyone interested can call Village Hall at 608-846-6751.