DeForest woman pleads guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns

MADISON (WKOW) — A DeForest woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of filing fraudulent income tax returns, the Department of Revenue announced Friday.
According to online court records, Jennifer Klika, 44, plead guilty to the charges on March 11. In February, she pleaded guilty to stealing over $10,000 from a business.
A criminal complaint alleges that the crimes took place while she worked as a Manager of Regulatory Affairs at a chemical manufacturing plant. One of her duties was obtaining permits to ship products, and that involved submitting requests to cover the costs of the permits.
The Department of Revenue states Klika purchased money orders to pay the regulatory fees and used the remaining company funds to purchase money orders for her own benefit. In total, she ordered 1,019 fraudulent money orders and the total theft loss amounts to $390,474.87.
Klika failed to report the embezzled income and underpaid on her 2015 and 2016 tax returns.
The Department of Revenue, Village of Randolph Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice all played a role in the investigation and prosecution of Klika.