DeForest woman sentenced for attempted straw purchase

MADISON (WKOW) — A 22-year-old DeForest woman was sentenced Wednesday for trying to buy a firearm for someone not allowed to own one, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for making false statements while attempting to purchase a firearm for a prohibited person.
Someone buying a gun for another person but saying they are buying it for themselves is known as a "straw purchase."
O'Shea said Kratochwill-Loomis pleaded guilty to the charge in January.
O'Shea said she tried to buy a Glock handgun at Top Pack Defense in Sun Prairie for Deontrae McIntosh, who wasn't allowed to buy one because of his age and facing felony charges. The transaction was caught on the store's surveillance system.
McIntosh also pleaded guilty to attempting to obtain a firearm using false statements and was sentenced to five years of probation on March 22, 2023.
Top Pack Defense refused to sell the firearm to Kratochwill-Loomis, suspecting she was lying. Kratochwill-Loomis then went to Cabela's in Sun Prairie with McIntosh to try to buy a handgun.
In sentencing Kratochwill-Loomis, Judge William Conley stated, “Gun violence is out of control. Straw purchasers fuel the problem by placing firearms in the hands of prohibited persons.”
O'Shea said the U.S. Attorney's Office, its law enforcement partners and licensed firearm dealers have "zero tolerance for straw purchasers."