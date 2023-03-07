DEFY Domestic Abuse receives grant to help survivors

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are possible. East to northeast wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph causing patchy blowing snow and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&