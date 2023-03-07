 Skip to main content
DEFY Domestic Abuse receives grant to help survivors

  • Updated
  • 0
DEFY Domestic Abuse

BELOIT (WKOW) - A program to help domestic abuse survivors received a grant to improve its services.

DEFY Domestic Abuse in Beloit received a $4,000 grant from the Stateline Community Foundation. The grant will go towards renovations and improvements, including increasing the number of on-site services for survivors and remodeling the program's donation room.

Kelsey Hood-Christienson - the director of survivor empowerment services at DEFY's parent company Family Services- said she's happy to see the organization get this support.

"To have that level of support and recognition from the community and a local foundation on how important it is for the survivors to have access to so many different vital services on site and to eliminate the barriers of transportation and scheduling, logistics and all those key pieces. To know that the community also recognizes how important that is, it feels really good," Hood-Christienson said.

DEFY plans to complete this project in 2024. The organization helped serve 272 survivors at the Beloit facility in 2022.

