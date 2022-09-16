Delivery robots deployed at Marquette University

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- Delivery robots will be zipping around the Marquette University campus.
The school soft-launched the program this week.
Anyone can use an app to order from a restaurant in the school's union and the robots will then deliver that order to designated spots on campus. Only the person who ordered can open the lid through the app.
"I think there's definitely pros and cons to it, but I think it's an exciting step in the future," freshman student Colton Pieper told WISN-TV.
Marquette plans to expand the program to more dining options in the coming weeks.
UW-Madison added robots like these as delivery options in 2019.