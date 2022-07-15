Delivery truck crash in Grant County, removal pending

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — A large delivery truck carrying machine parts crashed in Grant County Friday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post officials said it happened on Highway 18/35 at the Patch Grove hill.
Two people were in the truck when it went off the road. They were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Sheriff's officials said the truck will remain there until the weather clears up and crews can work on it.
When the removal begins, you can expect delays and possible road closures in the area.