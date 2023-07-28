Dells-Delton EMT enters plea agreement with prosecutors in child sex assault case

MAUSTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Lake Delton EMT pleaded no contest in a sexual assault case.

Court records show a Juneau County judge convicted James Anderson, 52, of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors amended his original charge.

A criminal complaint stated Anderson sexually assaulted a female relative* from 1998 to 2013.

27 News reached out to Lake Delton's village attorney for an update about Anderson's employment status, but he was not immediately available for comment at the time of publication.

Anderson had been put on administrative leave on April 13, 2022.

Anderson has a sentencing hearing scheduled in September.

*27 News is only identifying the victim as a relative of Anderson's to protect her identity.