Delta Beer Lab makes 'Black is Beautiful' beer to support Urban Triage program

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison brewery is releasing a beer where 100% of the proceeds go back into the community, for a third straight year.
Delta Beer Lab announced Friday that its "Black is Beautiful" beer will hit its taproom on June 1.
All of the proceeds from the product will go to Urban Triage's Healthy Black Agriculture Workshop. Urban Triage's website explains the program "addresses the roots of health disparities and inequalities in our community while providing the space and opportunity for healing for Black families."
Delta Beer Lab's founder and chief beer officer, Pio, said they wanted to make this a beer people wanted to drink during the summer.
“Our intention was to make an IPA that happens to be black," Pio said. "We added dark malts at unconventional times to extract the colors without too many of the roasty flavors found in stouts and porters which are often less sought after in the warm summer months. This beer has a medium body and accentuates hop bitterness and flavor.”
The brewery calls the beer a collaboration meant to "raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged."
The beer will start pouring at 5:30 p.m. on June 1, with a presentation at 6:15. You can also find the brew at a week-long tap takeover at The Boneyard starting June 5 and a Juneteenth celebration at Olbrich Gardens on June 19.
In 2020, Delta Beer lab made a beer to support Freedom Inc and in 2021 one for Nemeiah and the Justified Anger initiative.