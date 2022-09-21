Delta Beer Lab releases beer to help combat domestic violence in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) — Delta Beer Lab is adding another unique beer to its taproom while bringing attention to a cause and supporting an area organization.
The "One in Four" IPA can be found across Dane County starting Wednesday. It's being released ahead of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
During October, for each pint of the beer bought, Delta Beer Lab says a dollar will be donated to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) in Dane County.
“When we at Delta Beer Lab saw our friends at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee put out a call-to-action to join them in this fight against domestic violence we were eager to join in," said Delta Beer Lab owner Michelle Riehn. “Partnering with DAIS made sense as they are a local provider of support services for those affected by domestic violence.”
Delta Beer Lab says "One In Four" has 6.0% abv and has notes of citrus, stone fruit and berries. The brew, artwork and promotional material were created by Third Space and is available to all breweries.