Delta Beer Lab releases “Black is Beautiful” beer

WKOW(MADISON)-- Delta Beer Lab released its third annual “Black is Beautiful” beer to benefit Urban Triage.
The proceeds go to the organization's Healthy Black Agriculture Workgroup.
The program addresses the root of health disparities and inequalities in our community, while providing space for healing for black families.
This is the third year Delta has released the beer, partnering with a different organization each year.
Tim "Pio" Piotrowski is Chief Beer Officer at Delta. He says, "All the organizations we choose to work with throughout the year, and especially with the black has beautiful beer program, need to align with our mission. And our mission is to expand community through quality local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation."
In 2020, Delta Beer Lab and their patrons raised $6,086.91 for Freedom, Inc.
In 2021, Delta Beer Lab raised $15,151.77 for Nehemiah and the Justified Anger initiative.
The "Black is Beautiful" beer movement is a collaborative effort to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.
As an integral part of their business model, Delta Beer Lab believes in crafting high quality beer while also crafting change in their community.
There will be other events featuring the black IPA, including a week-long tap takeover at the Boneyard June 5 and a Juneteeth celebration at Olbrich Biergarten on June 19.